PCB moves Pakistan-New Zealand 2nd Test from Multan to Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) changed the venue of Pakistan and New Zealand’s second test match on Saturday, from Multan to Karachi.

Samaa TV had reported yesterday that match was likely going to be shifted, as it was discussed in the management committee meeting of PCB.

The date of the match was also changed, as it would start on 2 January, instead of 3 January now.

The dates for the three One-Day International (ODI) matches were also changed. They will be held on 9, 11 and 13 January.

The new management decided that the squad for test series will remain same but the new selection committee will announce the ODI squad.

The previous management had announced the Test squad few days back.

The first test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on 26th December.