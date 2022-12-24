Rana Sanaullah urges SC to take suo moto notice of Punjab situation

Federal Interior Ministry Rana Sanaullah on Saturday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to take suo moto notice on the current political situation in the Punjab and to save the province from further destruction.

He also urged the court to restrict the activity of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Speaking to the media in Lahore during a joint press conference alongside federal ministers Saad Rafique and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Sanaullah said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi must seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly before he can dissolve it.

“Only then the matter will be over,” he added.

Commenting on LHC’s verdict to reinstate the Elahi and his cabinet in exchange for an undertaking not to advise the governor to dissolve the provincial assemblies, Sanaullah said that allotting powers to the provincial chief executive on the basis of a ‘stay order’ was an injustice with the people of Punjab.

He said assemblies are constitutional institutions and that he should not be turned into a joke.

“Assemblies cannot be left to someone’s dirty politics,” Rana Sana stressed.

Interior Minister said the 18 days until the next hearing of the court will cost the provincial exchequer a lot.

He urged the court to at least the restrain the power and authority of Elahi until it gives a full verdict.

Further, he expressed the fear that during this time, horse trading of lawmakers will increase.

PML-N will defend PA

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that the coalition government was ameliorating the burden of all the ‘mistakes and sins’ of former prime minister Imran Khan.

He claimed that Imran Khan and his ‘facilitators’ had created hurdles for the coalition government to take the country towards prosperity.

He added that the PML-N has decided to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision in appellate court to de-notify Elahi as the the Punjab Chief Minister.

He said project Imran has ‘destroyed’ the Pakistan.

Saad Rafique said Imran Khan will try to dissolve the assembly. but the PML-N and coalition parties will defend the assembly.

Meanwhile, Cheema said that of the 10 PML-Q lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly, only one was backing Elahi but the remaining nine were against him.

He said that if a vote of no-confidence is held, it will become clear who is right and who is wrong.