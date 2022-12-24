New Punjab Assembly session scheduled for Jan 11

Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan on Saturday all but ended any speculation relating to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi taking a vote of confidence from the house after the existing session was extended until January 11 when the next session will be held.

In a notification issued by the assembly on Saturday, Sibrain summoned the next sitting of the session on January 11 at 2pm.

Previously, Sibtain had adjourned the session that took place on December 20 until the afternoon of December 23.

It meant that the speaker conveniently skipped past the date when the Governor had directed to hold a session for the vote of no confidence against the chief minister.

While the session met on Friday, it was then adjourned indefinitely.

On Saturday, Sibtain issued a notice with the new date for the session to resume.