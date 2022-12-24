LHC verdict voiding Elahi’s removal as CM could be challenged in SC: Shehbaz tells Shujaat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday told Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain that the government has no plans to let PML-Q member and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi hide behind the verdict of the Lahore High Court.

In a meeting between Shehbaz and Hussain at the latter’s residence in Lahore on Saturday, Shehbaz clearly communicated a preliminary decision of the party to challenge the direction of the Lahore High Court.

The court had on Friday suspended an order issued by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman de-notifying Parvez Elahi as the chief minister. However, the court only issued the verdict after Elahi submitted an undertaking in the court that he would not issue an advice, on the insistence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and ruling coalition partner, to dissolve the assemblies until the next hearing of the case on January 11, 2023.

Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was mulling the option of challenging the decision in the Supreme Court.

The prime minister further discussed the evolving situation in the province after the LHC verdict with Shujaat Hussain.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Shehbaz and Hussain decided to continue their consultations with other Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.