Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah knocks on another court for bail

While admitting that she had indecent videos of former televangelist and lawmaker Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on her phone, his widow Dania Shah on Saturday told a court that she had no hand in making it go viral on the internet and causing grief.

In a petition submitted to a district and sessions court on Saturday, Shah sought her release from custody on bail.

Shah’s lawyer Liaquat Gabol contended that the allegations against her were false and that the prosecution did not have any evidence to prove the accusations.

Shah, however, had admitted that while the relevant videos were on her phone, she claimed that she did not know who had extracted the videos from the device and then made them viral.

She had applied for bail before the district court, but her application was dismissed.

A few days before he was found dead in his home, some indecent videos of Aamir Liaquat surfaced, which, he told some friends, had greatly distressed him.

Following the emergence of the videos, Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s daughter approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), claiming that Shah had deliberately leaked the videos to gain fame.

Following the application, the FIA traced Shah and arrested her from Lodhran.

The FIA then presented her before a court in Karachi.