WATCH: Haris Rauf’s bride writes HR150 with henna

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf is all set to marry his former classmate, Muzna Masood, today on December 24.

Ahead of their nikkah ceremony, videos of the bride-to-be getting ready for her big day have appeared on social media.

In the videos, she can be seen in a pearl white dress with soft makeup and traditional Kundan and pearl jewelry.

In one of the videos, she shows of the initials HR inscribed alongside the number 150 to denote Haris Rauf’s name and his fastest delivery, bowled at 150 kilometers per hour.

Lower down, there is a scene drawn on her hand showing her and another man, ostensibly Haris Rauf – albeit a clean-shaven one.

Meanwhile, Haris could be seen wearing a white traditional sherwani with trousers and black loafers.

Haris and Mujna’s Nikah is making headlines in the town and fans are wishing the couple on social media.

Reports suggest that the couple will tie the knot today and their wedding festivities will be held later next year.