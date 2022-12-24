Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports

Guinness shortlists Pakistan’s Rashid Naseem among best records of 2022

Pakistan's martial artist shows jubilation after making Pakistan proud again
Samaa Web Desk Dec 24, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Rashid Naseem adds another feather in his cap. PHOTO: File</p>

Rashid Naseem adds another feather in his cap. PHOTO: File

Pakistan’s martial artist Muhammad Rashid Naseem earned another honour on Friday, as Guinness Book of World Records included him in best records of 2022.

Muhammad Rashid Naseem shared a post on his Instagram account that he was proud that Guinness included his Nanchuku record among the best records of 2022.

Rashid Naseem has 82 records, which are approved by Guinness Book of World Records.

He had paid a tribute to legend mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and dedicated this record to him, which was nominated by Guinness among best records of 2022.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div