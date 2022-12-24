After twice committing offence, Azam Swati distances himself from controversial tweets

**Having faced the courts in at least three provinces and territories for the singular crime, allegedly committed twice, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Saturday sought to distance himself from controversial tweets against senior-most military officials.

In court filings while seeking bail, Swati told the Lahore High Court (IHC) that the alleged tweets were not posted by him, nor did he have “any intention to defame any respectable Institution as well as it has to be deteremined after recording of evidence.”

Further, he argued that the prosecution has to establish a connection between the accused and with the commission of offence at the conclusion of their inquiry.

“Prosecution have no evidence even after conducting whole investigation against the petitioner, in the instant case,” he stated in his written application.

Swati further contended that prior to the registration of the FIR, he was not convicted in any case within the territorial jurisdiction of Pakistan.

He argued that he was not a flight risk nor has he avoided the process of law and is ready to furnish a surety to the satisfaction of the court.

The PTI senator contended that his bail cannot be withheld as punishment and that there will be no compensation for him for the time spent in jail.