PTI’s Shahbaz Gill to be indicted on Jan 6

A court in Islamabad will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for his controversial statements early next year on January 6.

This was directed even as the court approved bailable warrants for his arrest against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

In a written order issued by the court on Saturday, it noted that due to Gill’s attitude, the case is not progressing as it should.

The court said that Gill’s lawyers had been provided with a charge sheet on Novembner 12. Despite the passage of a month, he has yet to be indicted and it appears that Gill does not want the case to move to the next stage.

On the medical report submitted by Shahbaz Gill, the court noted that it was vague.