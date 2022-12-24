Ducky Bhai gets flak for urging people to leave Pakistan

Award winning YouTuber, Saad Ur Rehman, commonly known as Ducky Bhai, has angered his followers with a suggestion that everyone who can, must leave Pakistan immediately, returning only when things improve.

Famous for his videos where he roasts people wantonly – Ducky Bhai recently took to his Twitter to advise people on moving abroad and coming back when Pakistan is stable.

“Honestly, if you have resources, leave Pakistan ASAP. Keep your passport and nationality. You can always come back when things are stable.”

However, it triggered his followers who were only keen to give him a taste of his own medicine.

One internet user said, “This is the time our country needs us, and we will pass through this difficult time inshaAllah.”

Another said that it’s “childish” of him to think like that, while others said that only the privileged can speak like this.

An internet user said, “Shame on you for saying this. What kind of influencer you are? I’m living in Canada and I know how difficult it is to spend life here even if you have resources.”

Check out how the public bashed the famous YouTuber, Ducky Bhai.

Later, he replied to one of the tweets saying that he can’t leave Pakistan, as he tried living abroad but didn’t work out for him.

He added, “Also I have everything set up in Pakistan including YouTube. So I’ll be staying. But I won’t be using PKR currency just to be safe.”