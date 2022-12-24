Shoaib Malik wins 15th T20 title, says he is not done yet

Shoaib Malik added another feather to his cap on Friday, as he won 15th T20 title of his career with Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Pakistan’s all-rounder tweeted a video with trophy and clarified that he is not done yet.

Shoaib Malik scored 147 runs in 2022 LPL and also became only the second batter after Chris Gayle to complete 12,000 runs in T20 career.

Jaffna Kings also celebrated Shoaib Malik’s maginificent achievement in their dressing room and paid a tribute to him.

Although Jaffna Kings completed the hat-trick of titles, Shoaib Malik also reminded the presenter that he had won title in Sri Lanka in 2012 too.

Shoaib Malik is only behind West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo now and hopes to level his record by winning Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2023.