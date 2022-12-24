Islamabad forms four-member JIT to probe Sector I-10 blast

After Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested that Friday morning’s attack in Islamabad was orchestrated by those sitting outside Pakistan’s borders, the police in the federal capital created a high-powered, four-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe it.

The committee was created by the Chief Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The committee will be led by the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department SSP will chair the committee.

He will be supported by a representative of the Inter Services Intelligence (of Basic Pay Scale 18), a representative of the Intelligence Bureau (BS-18), and any other member to be nominated by the IGP.

Moreover, the SHO of the CTD Police Station and the investigating office in the case will assist the JIT.

The team was directed to complete its task within the stipulated time.

JIT sought

In a letter sent to the Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory Police, ICT Police DIG Operations suggested that per the law, cases registered under the anti-terror act shall be investigated by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

“It is, therefore, requested that JIT comprising the following officers may kindly be constituted by the government/chief commissioner’s office Islamabad accordingly.

The officers who sought to be included in the JIT were:

Senior Superintendent of Police, CTD, Islamabad – leading the investigation.

Divisional Police Officer, Industrial Area, Islamabad

SDPO Sabzi Mandl Circle, Islamabad

Ahmed Kamal, DSP/Person, Islamabad

Islamabad CTD Police Station SH0

Investigating Officer of the case

Representative to be nominated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) (Counter Intelligence)

Representative to be nominated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) (Counter Intelligence) (Member)

On Friday morning, police had intercepted a cab in which a suicide bomber was riding as a passenger. When police sought to search him, he detonated the explosives.

The resultant explosion killed one cop apart from the cab driver and the suicide bomber apart from injuring ten others.

Police have thus far found a fingerprint and the remains of a cellphone which have been sent to forensics for further investigation.