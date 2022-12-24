Bangladesh bowlers rattle India to leave match hanging in balance

Bangladesh fought their way into what earlier appeared a lost cause on Saturday, knocking over four Indian wickets to leave the visitors teetering after Liton Das compiled a gritty half-century on the third day of the second Test in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh bowlers were given 145 runs to defend after Liton’s steely 73 and a wagging tail steered the hosts to 231 all out.

Despite the subpar score, spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan rose to the challenge, reducing India to 45-4 at stumps with 100 still left to chase, leaving the match unexpectedly hanging in the balance.

Mehidy claimed three wickets after Shakib’s initial breakthrough, removing Cheteshwar Pujara (six), Shubman Gill (seven) and Virat Kohli (one). Shakib started the slide with the wicket of captain KL Rahul for two.

Axar Patel survived the day to stay unbeaten on 26 alongside nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat (three), with first-innings heroes Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer yet to come in.

Liton said after the close of play that Bangladesh could keep India under pressure and eke out a win with early wickets on Sunday.

“It is possible to win if we can take one or two more wickets in the early morning,” he said.

“Rishabh and Iyer are yet to come, they are of course good players, but as I said if we can take one or two more wickets they will remain under pressure.”

For India, building a partnership remains vital.

“I feel we should not overthink that four wickets have gone. If one of our batsmen get set, there won’t be much pressure on us,” fast bowler Mohammed Siraj said.