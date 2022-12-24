Punjab CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested as many as seven suspected terrorists linked to banned outfits from across Punjab, recovering materials for construction of suicide vests.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended during 25 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across Punjab over the past week.

Apart from explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities and ideology were also recovered from the seven suspects.

The seven suspected terrorists were booked on terror charges.

In the past week, the CTD said that they had also conducted some 445 combing operations across Punjab in which they had searched some 19,630 people.

Of these, 90 people remain under detention on suspicion of their alleged criminal activities.

Further action will be taken once they have been questioned.