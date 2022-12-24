Pakistan’s furniture exports rise by 80.46%

As the country searches for new means to earn foreign exchange to bolster its dwindling reserves, one product has registered a significant increase in the foreign exchange it has been earning for Pakistan in the first five months of the fiscal year compared to the same period last year, was furniture.

Data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that the sector recorded an increase of 80.46% in exports from July 2022 to November 2022. Furniture exports during this period rose to $6.79 million. This was up compared to exports of just $3.64 million during the same period last year,

Similarly, exports of gems also increased by 44.19%, from $4.1 million to $2.8 million, were among the products that have helped drive export growth.

Likewise, the PBS data showed a nominal rise of 4.29% in jewelry exports from $4.3 million, compared to the exports during the same period last year which were $4.1 million.