As Far As They Can Run: Another Pakistani movie makes it to the Oscars

After queer-themed movie Joyland, another Pakistani movie has been shortlisted for the Oscars Awards 2023.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 95th Oscars in 10 categories.

Apart from the Saim Sadiq directorial, Joyland, a Pakistani short documentary film, As Far As They Can Run, has also made it to the Oscar in Documentary Short Film nominations.

Directed by Iranian-American filmmaker, Tanaz Eshaghian, As Far As They Can Run, tells the story of three children with intellectual disabilities in rural Pakistan who, despite often inhumane treatment and exclusion by their communities, manage to find some acceptance and a place in society through sports.

Three young adults join a running program for differently abled youth in Pakistan, hoping to shift perspectives in their rural community.

Sharing the news on his Twitter handle, the producer of the short film wrote, “Thrilled to make the #Oscars2023 non-fiction shortlist.”

As Far as They Can Run, also took home the top nonfiction honors at the 23rd annual Woodstock Film Festival.

The documentary short film has won the prestigious Short List: Shorts Directing Award at the America’s Largest Documentary Festival, DOC NYC.

The screenwriter of the upcoming movie What’s Love Got To Do With also posted a tweet, showing support for the team of the short film.

She wrote, “This is so exciting ! As Far As They Can Run has been shortlisted for the Oscars.”