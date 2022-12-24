Foreign funding case: Court extends bail of 2 PTI leaders

A banking court in Lahore on Saturday extended the bail of two PTI leaders into the new year after the petitioners contended that the charge imposed on them was incorrect.

A special banking court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore led by Judge Aslam Gondal on Saturday heard the bail pleas of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Mubbashir Ahmed and Tariq Shafi in the prohibited foreign funding case.

During Saturday’s proceedings, the suspect’s lawyer contended that the charge imposed was incorrect and that the FIA has all records of transactions made.

Further, the lawyer contended that the court has previously approved the bail of co-accused Hamid Zaman, hence their bail pleas should also be accepted.

Subsequently, the court accepted the please and extended their bail until January 13, 2023.

Earlier in the week, the court had approved the bail of the leaders but only for three days.