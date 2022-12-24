Govt forms 13-member committee to guide it on making Pakistan’s economy interest-free

The federal government on Friday notified the creation of a 13-member steering committee to provide strategic guidance on implementing the Federal Shariat Court’s judgement on making Pakistan’s economy free of interest.

A notification in this regard issued by the Finance Division on Friday said that the federal finance minister will oversee the workings of the committee.

The committee will be led by the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The committee has been tasked with providing the government with the necessary guidance on the legal and regulatory reforms and actions required for the implementation of the Federal Shariat Court’s judgement on interest.

Further, the committee has to suggest capacity building measures of the stakeholders for full implementation of the FSC’s decision.

It will also monitor the progress of the implementation of the FSC’s judgement and remove the bottlenecks if any.

It will include as ex-officio members:

Federal finance secretary,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman

Pakistan Banks Association chairman

State Bank Deputy Governor FIDFS&IT.

Other members include: