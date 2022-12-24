Imran Khan sees next general elections by April

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday told journalists that he saw general elections taking place in March or April next year.

In an informal discussion with local journalists at his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore on Saturday, Imran said that he saw the next general elections taking place in the country by March or April.

This was despite the fact that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for first holding a digital census before moving on to holding fresh delimitations before elections can be held.

He added that they were still in the process of ironing out their deal with their allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

“We will not damage the public’s trust in us just for the sake of acquiring power again,” Imran said, as he also ruled out the possibility of making any compromises to retake power.

Criticizing the incumbent government, Imran said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had undertaken more foreign tours in the few months he has had the post than the number of trips he made as prime minister.

When he was told that Bilawal had already clarified that he pays for his own tickets and stay abroad, Imran rhetorically asked if he is paying for these trips himself, then are these his private tours?

Bajwa’s non-seriousness in tackling graft

Once again, taking aim at the former chief of army staff, General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran said that in his last year in power, he learnt that Gen Bajwa was not serious about prosecuting the corrupt.

“In the last year, we found out that Gen Bajwa did not want accountability,” Imran said.

The former prime minister contended that Gen Bajwa had made a gross miscalculation in thinking that PTI’s star would subside.

“But it never did. Instead, our popularity kept on rising (after being pushed out of power),” he said.

Imran continued that if there was a proper, supportive army chief, we would have cleaned out (the corrupt), he said.

He further alleged that Gen (retired) Bajwa had a deal with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Foreign funding

Talking about allegations of foreign funding, Imran retorted that neither the PPP nor the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has any receipts of their funding.

“We have data of 40,000 donors,” he said, maintaining that the Supreme Court had directed the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) to jointly hear the case of foreign funding of all political parties, but the ECP did not do that.

He went on to accuse the ECP of being controlled by the establishment.

Imran warns of default in 2 to 3 months

Earlier in a discussion with journalists on Friday, Imran Khan warned that unless there is an immediate course correction in the country’s economic trajectory – through fresh elections – Pakistan could default as soon as February.

He said this in an informal conversation with senior journalists on Friday.

Country’s risk of default higher now

Imran claimed that Pakistan is at a heightened risk of default by February or March unless current economic policies change course.

Quoting the situation which emerged when Sri Lanka defaulted, he reminded that Pakistan has a population of more than 222.5 million and thus the stakes were higher.

Role of establishment in politics

Shedding light on the role played by the establishment in politics, Imran Khan said that the person who sits at the top has all powers.

“The establishment is a reality and could play a role as per the law,” he opined.

However, Imran said he has no contact with the establishment at the moment.

On former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said he was in contact with him only when the latter still wore the uniform.

He reiterated his allegations about General (retired) Bajwa, and claimed that when he was the prime minister, the army chief was a fan of Shehbaz Sharif.

“General Bajwa called on Shehbaz Sharif in jail to inquire after his health,” he added.

PTI chief said he told Bajwa he should have inquired after the health of all the prisoners in jails.

He said establishment will ultimately have to work in the national interest.

PDM govt wants to delay general elections

The PTI chief said that government is not interested in holding early elections for public good, rather it wanted to delay the elections even beyond 2023, which is not possible amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

He alleged that the Gen Bajwa Doctrine was still operational in the country, even though the retired general may not be in power to lead it any more.