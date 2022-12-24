Islamabad bomber was sitting in backseat of cab: Eyewitness

The suicide bomber who detonated explosives during a ‘surprise’ check in the federal capital on Friday morning ‘looked like an Afghan’ with long locks of hair and was sitting in the back seat of a yellow cab (Mehran bearing registration number LET-7793).

This was stated in the first information report (FIR) of the attack registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CDT) police station in the federal capital.

The FIR was registered on a statement given by Constable Muhammad Hanif of the Eagle Squad, who was deployed on the road for surprise snap checking to prevent rising incidents of snatching.

Hanif said that the squad included Head Constable Adeel Hussain and Head Constable Muhammad Yousaf and Constable Bilal Ahmed and ASI Raza Hasan and his driver in a police van.

The police included sections relating to murder, attempted murder and facilitation of murder along with anti-terrorism sections in the FIR.

Constable Hanif in the FIR stated that they had set up a surprise check post on the heavily frequented service road when they hailed a yellow cab. The yellow cabs are fairly common in the federal capital.

Hanif said that he was holding a rifle and was stationed a little distance from the road providing security to the other officers.

He said that when the cab approached, Hassan motioned it to stop and approached the vehicle to ask for the identification documents of the car’s driver and that of the car.

As he was checking the documents, he saw a long-haired passenger sitting in the back seat who looked like an Afghan national.

Hassan called out to Head Constable Yousaf and Constable Ahmed to search the passenger. As the two officials moved to check the passenger he detonated the explosives.

The blast, Hanif said, was so severe that it severely damaged the nearby houses and parked cars.

The blast also severely injured Head Constable Hassan while it killed the occupants of the vehicle, sending their body parts flying all over.

Security beefed up in Islamabad

In the wake of Friday’s attack and the upcoming local government elections, Islamabad District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon imposed restrictions on all forms of corner meetings, gatherings and political rallies in the city for the next two weeks.

Moreover, security in Islamabad has also been beefed up for the next 48 hours.

Adeel Hussain’s funeral

the funeral prayers of Head Constable Adeel Hussain were offered at the Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters.

Following the prayers, his body was sent to his native village, Arifwala in Pakpattan with full honors for burial.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced a shuhada compensation package for Hassan’s heirs worth RS10 million to be released immediately, a job for his widow apart from recommending the police officer for a national award of courage.

His brother told the media that Hassan sacrificed himself to prevent children of others from being orphaned.

PM, Info Minister, ICT Police pay tribute to martyred cop

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Police constable Adeel Hussain saved Islamabad from a greater loss by sacrificing his life in the attack.

“The sacrifices of our policemen for the safety of the nation cannot be forgotten,” he said.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police paid glowing tributes to the martyred Head Constable Adeel Hussain who laid his life on duty while defending the motherland.