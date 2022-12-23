Prices of gold cool by over Rs3,000

With a double digit decrease in the international price of gold, at home the cost of a tola of gold cooled by Rs3,350 as the bullion cleaned house of speculators who had been artificially inflating the price of gold to an unprecedented level of Rs180,000.

According to gold rates notified by Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Friday afternoon, the cost of a tola of 24 karats pure gold fell by Rs3,350 to Rs177,300.

This was down from the high of Rs180,650 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,872 to settle at Rs152,006.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs139,339.

In the international market, the price of gold fell by $18 to $1,797.

Silver prices

The price of silver remained unchanged on Friday remaining at Rs2,100 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat silver remained at Rs1,757.54.

The price of silver in the international market was quoted at $23.74.