U-Turn: PTI rules out dissolution of KP Assembly sans synced action in Punjab

With the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly seemingly put off until the new year following a direction by a larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), it seems that it has also stalled the dissolution of the provincial assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to SAMAA TV on Friday evening, Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the provincial assembly will not be dissolved in isolation.

The KP government spokesperson insisted that the dissolution of KP assembly alone without Punjab would not yield the desired results.

Barrister Saif further stressed that the dissolution of both assemblies together to create the necessary momentum to push the government towards general elections.

On Friday, the LHC had suspended the orders of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman of summoning a session of the provincial assembly and of de-notifying Elahi as the Punjab chief minister in exchange for an undertaking from Elahi that he will not advise the governor to dissolve the assemblies until thje next hearing.

Earlier, he told reporters at the Peshawar Press Club that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was ‘uncertain’ about his course of action as Elahi wanted the PTI to dissolve the KP Assembly before anything.