Army focusing on destroying nexus of terrorists: COAS Gen Munir

With the country facing a new wave of terrorism, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said that the military was determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break their nexus with facilitators to ensure lasting peace.

He said this on Friday while visiting troops deployed along forward lines in North Waziristan and the headquarters of the country’s elite special forces in Tarblea.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday afternoon, COAS Gen Munir visited Miranshah, which has seen intense terrorist activity in recent months.

He laid a floral wreath at the martyr’s monument and paid homage to brave soldiers who had laid down their lives defending the country.

Later, he was briefed by field commanders on the latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms set up to thwart the terrorist threat.

The COAS also visited frontline troops deployed along Pakistan - Afghanistan Border.

While interacting with officers and troops, the army chief commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness.

He said that the army remains focused on the evolving security situation in the region.

Gen Munir said that they were determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break their nexus with facilitators so as to ensure lasting peace.

The army, he said, will consolidate the hard-earned peace, made possible by the sacrifices rendered by resilient Pakistanis and law enforcers alike.

COAS visits elite SSG who cleared Bannu CTD

Later, the army chief visited the headquarters of Pakistan’s elite special forces, the Special Services Group (SSG), in Terbela.

COAS met the SSG commandos stationed there, including soldiers from Pakistan’s elite Zarrar Company.

Soldiers from Zarrar Company had led the surgical operation to clear the CTD complex in Bannu.

COAS praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to duty in various operations.

He said that SSG is the pride of the nation and that it had proved its mettle over the years.

Earlier on his arrival, COAS was received by Peshawar Corps Commander Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat.