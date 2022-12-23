No matter what anyone does, this govt will remain intact: Parvez Elahi

As a court restored him and the provincial legislature passed a resolution in his favor, a triumphant Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Friday asserted on the floor of the house that the Punjab government will remain intact despite the machinations by his enemies (opposition).

Addressing the house amid a war of words between the opposition and treasury benches who faced off in front of the Speaker’s dais, Elahi appreciated members of his Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the allied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who stood with him in the assembly despite all the odds.

“We only rely on Allah Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

In a statement issued, Pervez Elahi congratulated to the people of Punjab that LHC has blocked the way of constitutional violation by the governor.

He claimed that the attempt to remove the elected government, in the dark of the night, has been failed.

“The selected governor of the imported government has tried to restore Article 58(2) B but it has been blocked, “ Chaudhry Parvez said.

Elahi appeals President to remove Punjab Governor

He said PA passed a resolution against Governor that requested the President to take action against the governor for misconduct and remove him from office immediately.

Assemblies dissolution decision is final

Parvez Elahi said that the decision made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan – and one which he would abide by – to dissolve the provincial assemblies was final.

He vowed that Imran Khan’s decision will be fully implemented.

Elahi alleged that the ‘imported (federal) government’ wanted to run away from holding general elections.

The Punjab CM added that PTI and PML-Q will drag the ‘imported government’ to the people’s court and that a final decision on their fate will be the taken by the masses.

Moonis Elahi’s reaction after LHC restores Eahi

Earlier while talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that following the legal interventions, he siad that the Punjab CM will dissolve the provincial assembly the same day when he takes the vote of confidence from the House.

PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar further commented that the LHC has suspended the illegal order of the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to de-notify the provincial chief minister.