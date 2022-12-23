PCB likely to shift Pakistan-New Zealand test match from Multan to Karachi

The newly-installed management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a surprising decision has decided to consider the possibility of shifting the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand to Karachi from Multan.

A two-Test match series followed by three one-day internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand are due to commence from December 26 in Karachi where almost all the matches will be played.

This decision was taken on Friday during a critical meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new management committee chaired by Najam Sethi.

Najam Sethi chairs the meeting of PCB’s management committee. PHOTO: PCB

According to SAMAA TV’s sources, the meeting discussed the possibility that the the match, which is due to be played from January 3-7, could be affected due to fog in Multan.

The rest of the matches were due to be played in Karachi.

But now, it is being deliberated that all the test and One-Day International (ODI) matches of the series would be played Karachi.

A final decision will be taken after the PCB International Cricket Director Zakir Khan contacts the New Zealand cricket board and seek their approval first.

New Zealand’s cricketers take a part during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Provincial Capital. PHOTO: ONLINE

PSL-8 matches in Quetta, Peshawar

Contrary to the policies of the previous regime, the new regime has suggested that the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played in the host cities of two of its biggest teams, Peshawar and Quetta.

The issue of not hosting matches in Peshawar seemed to have created a rift between the former PCB chief Ramiz Raja and PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi who had boycotted the PSL-8 Draft over Raja’s controversial comments earlier this month.

SAMAA TV’s sources further disclosed that committee was not satisfied with the performance of National High Performance Director Nadeem Khan and Domestic General Manager Junaid Zia.

It was also decided in committee meeting that Pakistan Cup and domestic matches would also be shifted from venues where they were previously planned for.

Earlier on Friday, former captain of Pakistan Women’s Team, Sana Mir tweeted that she could not part of PCB’s management committee because of her commitments with Federation for International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA).