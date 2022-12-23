PM’s principal secretary Tauqir Shah gets one year extension

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given one year extension to his Principal Secretary Dr Syed Tauqir Shah on a contractual basis.

The cabinet secretariat has issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

The notification reads, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister, as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Office, upon his superannuation, on contract basis, on the newly created post, on the last pay and allowances drawn, for a period of one year w.e.f 25-12-2022 and until further orders.”

Shah qualified for civil services in 1991 as part of the 18th common batch. He got first posting in Bahawalpur.

He holds a graduate degree from the University of Manchester and completed three fellowships from Columbia University, Brown University and Duke University.