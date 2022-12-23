Fawad Chaudhry says LHC order endorsed governor’s step was unconstituional

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the notification to de-notify Parvez Elahi as Punjab chief minister was unconstitutional and the court order had endorsed it.

Addressing media in Lahore right after Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the Punjab governor’s notification, he said that the governor committed misconduct and violated the Constitution.

He said that the ‘selected governor’ could not send an elected chief minister home.

Fawad added that the Punjab chief secretary was pressurized to implement the governor’s unconstitutional order, claiming that he was even manhandled and locked up in a room.

The former minister said that the assemblies have to be dissolved be it after two days or two weeks.