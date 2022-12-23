Punjab Assembly passes resolution against CM Elahi’s dismissal by governor

Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution amid ruckus between treasury and opposition benches in the first assembly session after the de-notification of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The MPAs did not listen to the Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan’s directions to maintain order in the house.

The lawmakers of the government and the opposition chanted slogans against each other.

Sibtain Khan asked PML-N and PPP legislators to calm down so he could give the mic to PML-N legislator Rana Mashood Khan.

The speaker also asked PML-N leader Salman Rafique to keep the situation in control.

Later, talking to media outside the legislature, PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said that Parvez Elahi was no more the chief executive of the province after the governor’s notification.

He added that Elahi did not take the vote of confidence and was subsequently dismissed from office.

He said that Punjab will get a new chief minister in a couple of days.