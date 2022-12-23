Corruption allegations: Summary moved to remove Islamia University Bahawalpur VC

The Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team on Friday moved a summary to remove Athar Mahboob as the vice chancellor of Islamic University Bahawalpur Bahawalpur (IUB) after corruption allegations were proved against him.

The Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, after completing its inquiry, had forwarded a report to the CM Office in which it was recommended to send the case to the Anti-Corruption Establishment against the vice chancellor.

The report stated that Irregularities were discovered in funds released to celebrate Cultural Day in the varsity apart from other financial irregularities discovered in the functioning of the university.

The IUB VC also hired people without properly advertising the positions as required under the rule and recruited ‘inexperienced’ teachers.

The VC also bought an expensive car at government expense, the report maintained.