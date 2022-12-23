IHC suspends ECP’s notice rejecting increase in Islamabad’s UCs

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended a notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejecting the increase in union councils in Islamabad ahead of local government elections in the federal capital territory.

This was directed by a bench of the Islambad High Court (IHC) led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq while hearing petitions regarding local government elections in the federal capital.

Earlier, the interior ministry had notified an increase in the number of union councils in Islamabad from 101 to 125 after a bill in this regard had cleared the parliament.

On Friday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ruled on all the petitions regaring local government elections in the federal capital. After listening to arguments from all sides, the court suspended the notice of the ECP and directed all stakeholders to sit together and find a mutually acceptable solution.

It will then hear this decision on December 27 and decide how many union councils will remain in Islamabad for the upcoming local government elections.

Subsequently on December 28, it will hear objections of voters on voters lists.

The court, however, did not issue any directions on whether the local govenrment elections there will be held on December 31 as planned or not.