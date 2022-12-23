As valuable as gold, this organ of rare fish caught in Pakistan weighs in millions

Fishermen in Thatta have recently caught a rare and valuable fish that was like an overnight bonanza for them.

According to Mohammad Moazzam, a technical assistant at World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this fish belongs to a species that has a swim bladder, also known as an air bladder, which is an organ that helps the fish go deep and come back up to the surface and also aids in the release of eggs.

This organ is about one to two millimeters thick and can weigh between one and a half to two kilograms in large fish, with males having thicker swim bladders than females.

In China, the swim bladder is considered a valuable investment and is dried and kept like gold. As a result, it is expensive in China and also commands a high price in Pakistan, where it is exported to China and other countries around the world.

The yellow croaker, a fish that resembles the one caught by the Thatta fishermen, has become rare in China and is in high demand wherever it is found.

This fish, known as Sowa in Sindhi and Kar in Balochi, is found in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan in Pakistan, as well as India and Iran.

Moazzam Khan noted that the swim bladder of this fish has no medicinal use and there is no scientific evidence to support any claims about its benefits.

He also expressed concern about the declining number of fish in the sea, including the croaker, which is also known as a schooling fish that travels in groups or swarms.

The croaker used to be found in large sizes and numbers, but now it is rare to find one that is over five and a half feet long.

The high number of fishing boats in Pakistan, which is double the required amount, has contributed to the decline in fish populations and the threat of extinction for many species, including the croaker.

If this trend continues, it is feared that the croaker will also disappear.