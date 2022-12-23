Watch Live
New Zealand practice in Karachi for test match after 20 years

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expects a tough, challenging series in Pakistan
Huzaifa Khan Dec 23, 2022
<p>New Zealand players practice in Karachi ahead of the first test match. PHOTO: PCB</p>

New Zealand Cricket Team practiced in Karachi on Friday, to play test cricket in city after 20 years.

The Kiwis played Australian style Rugby and also the intra-squad Football match before doing batting, bowling and fielding practice.

The first test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on 26 December in Karachi.

The defending champions of ICC Test Championship are ranked 8th in the points table, one place below Pakistan.

The Head of coach of New Zealand Gary Stead also addressed a press conference in Karachi. He said they were expecting a very strong and challenging performance from Pakistan.

Pakistan and New Zealand last met in Pakistan in 2002 Lahore test, when Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a triple century and Pakistan earned a big victory by an innings 324 runs.

