KP assembly deputy speaker survives gun attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan remained safe in an assassination attempt on Friday afternoon.

He was targeted while he was attending a ceremony in the suburbs of Shagai area.

Mehmood Jan was present on the occasion, when some unknown armed men shot at him. Luckily, KP speaker remained unharmed in the firing.

Right after the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached at the spot and cordoned off the area.

Peshawar Police Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that the firing took place near the room where Mehmood Jan was attending the ceremony.

Police officials claimed that Mahmood Jan’s family had a land dispute, but it was too early to confirm anything.

Investigation into the incident has been started while statements are being recorded.