Won’t give into threats: Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a high-level meeting to discuss the evolving situation in Punjab and a future course of action.

In this regard, Rehman went to the PM House in Islamabad to meet with PM Shehbaz.

Rehman was accompanied by a delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) including Federal Communications Minister Maulana Assad Mehmood.

The two sides resolved not to give into any threats or pressures from any quarter.

Other political and non-political matters were also discussed.