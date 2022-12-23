Asif Ali’s 41 runs off 13 balls innings goes in vain in BBL

Pakistan Cricket Team’s pinch hitter Asif Ali played a magnificent cameo for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League (BBL) but it went in vain as his side lost by just six runs.

Asif Ali came in to bat in a difficult situation, with his team chasing 138 in 14 overs. They were 73 for five and needed 65 runs off just 21 balls when he walked in.

Asif Ali’s 41 runs off 13 balls helped Hobart Hurricanes come within touching distance from the victory, but unfortunately he was caught in last over while going for another big shot.

The Pakistani batter entertained the crowd with his power hitting and hit three sixes, four fours in his short stay on crease.

Shadab Khan was also playing for Hobart Hurricanes and scored 14 runs along with two important wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes are now ranked fifth on the points table with two points after three games.