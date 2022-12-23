Elahi arrives for assembly session after ‘de-notification’

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Friday arrived at the provincial assembly in Lahore for the resumption of the session ahead of its planned dissolution.

Prior to the session, however, he held a meeting with several members of the assembly in his chamber, particularly Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers.

Early on Friday, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had de-notified Elahi as Punjab’s chief minister for his failure to take a vote of no-confidence from the house and prove he still enjoys the trust of a majority of members in the house. His cabinet was also dissolved.

However, Elahi on Friday morning decided to challenge his dismissal in the high court.

However, that bench fell apart as soon as the hearing began after Justice Farooq Haider recused himself from the bench, citing how he had previously represented Elahi as a lawyer prior to his elevation as a judge.