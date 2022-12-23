‘It is society’s fault’: This Sultan actor talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

One of India’s famous TV and film actors, Amit Sadh, opened up about the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that it’s society’s fault that makes a person so hopeless.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh made their Bollywood debuts together with the movie Kai Poche.

Photo: UTV

Recently, the Akira actor appeared in an Indian writer, Chetan Bhagat’s podcast, Deeptalk, where he talked about his co-star, and how they bonded on the sets of Kai Poche.

He stated that the news of his death, that too by suicide, had shaken him, and he wanted to quit the industry.

He added, “I know the psyche of that person. When someone dies by suicide, it means that there is complete darkness in their life.”

“When this happens, it is not the person’s fault, but it is the society’s fault. The people who were around that person are the ones who are at fault, because the person has become so hopeless at that point that he does not care about anything else.”

Sadh also admitted to having had suicidal thoughts in the past, but that everything is fine now.

When asked why he wanted to leave the industry, Amit said, “I was feeling annoyed. This industry is very tough.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Rajput, which has been treated as a suicide.

However, the agency has not yet submitted a closure report in this case.