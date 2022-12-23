US dollar continues inching up against rupee for 15th day

Pakistan’s rupee failed to keep a grip on the value of the US dollar as it continued to depreciate further on Friday by 21 paisas to Rs225.64 in the interbank market.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday afternoon showed that the rupee had closed at Rs225.64, declining by 0.09% against the US dollar.

The rupee was trading at Rs225.43 per dollar on Thursday, down roughly 0.01% from Rs225.40 in the previous session.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee’s spot rate stayed unchanged from Friday’s trading value of Rs224.94, which was then settled at Rs225.12 on Tuesday.

However, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining control over the US currency, despite the widening gap between the open market and interbank trading.

Open market

In the open currency market on Friday, the price of a single US dollar increased to around Rs234.50.