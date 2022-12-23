Who is Reham Khan’s new husband Mirza Bilal Baig?

Reham Khan today (December 23) announced her third marriage with Mirza Bilal Baig.

Reham Khan took to her social media handles to apprise her followers that she had tied the knot with Mirza Bila Baig in an intimate ceremony in Seattle, USA.

Khan revealed that there is a 13-year age gap between Baig and herself.

The 36-years-old, Baig, is a former model and a corporate professional. He is also a mimicry artist.

He is also a comedian and often posts comedy skits on his social media handles which are centered around current affairs with a touch of satire.

He has appeared in different shows including The 4man Show, National Alien Broadcast, and Dil Pe Mat Le Yar.