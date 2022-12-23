PCB’s management committee sacks selection committee

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee, headed by Najam Sethi, sacked all selection committee members, including former test cricketer Muhammad Wasim.

SAMAA learnt in wee hours of Friday that PCB sent an email to all members of National selection committee, Women’s selection committee and Junior team’s selection committee.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim and Women chief selector Asmavia Iqbal and others were removed from their jobs.

According to SAMAA’s sources, selection committee members were sent an email about their sacking.

It was reported that new selection committee would be formed on Friday, which would also announce the squad for One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.