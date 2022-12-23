Videos » Naya Din Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 23rd December 2022 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 23rd December 2022 Dec 23, 2022 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 23rd December 2022 Recommended Suicide car bomb explosion in Islamabad’s Sector I-10 martyrs one police official New Zealand practice in Karachi for test match after 20 years Dense fog disrupts air traffic over Pakistan Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Indian model Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for wearing provocative outfit Who is Reham Khan’s new husband Mirza Bilal Baig? Lionel Messi to be honored with his own banknote after historic World Cup victory