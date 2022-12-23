Dense fog disrupts air traffic over Pakistan

After dense fog engulfed different parts of the country, over seven flights scheduled to take off at different airports faced disruption.

A total of 33 flights are said to be operating from Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under the diversion plan.

The diverted flights include 16 departing and 17 arriving flights, which are in addition to the scheduled flights.

So far, four departure flights had been operated under the diverted flights’ operation, which carried around 607 passengers and 29 crew members.

Three diverted flights also arrived under the plan with 650 passengers and 29 crew members. All these passengers who arrived in the federal capital under the diverted plan left for Lahore by buses.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-300 was scheduled to depart to Islamabad from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) at 7am, but got delayed by an hour.

Another PIA flight, PK-588 from Karachi to Bahawalpur scheduled to take off at 8am, also got delayed by eight hours and was rescheduled at 4pm due to poor visibility and foggy weather.

Meanwhile, PK-580 from Karachi to Multan got cancelled and PK-302 from Karachi to Lahore at 9am was held up for an hour.

Another flight that got cancelled was AirBlue’s PA-200, which was scheduled to leave for Islamabad from Karachi.

According to flight details, the Fly Jinnah flight 9P‑840 that was scheduled to depart at 7am from Karachi to Lahore was set back for three hours.

Due to inclement weather, the other flight that was disrupted for two hours was AirSial’s PF-141 which was set to fly from Karachi to Lahore at 8am.