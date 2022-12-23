PML-N withdraws no-confidence motion against Parvez Elahi

The opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Friday morning sought to further muddy waters in the house as it withdrew the vote of no confidence motion it had moved against Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi.

However, the no-confidence motion against Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan will remain in place.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Zeeshan Rafique, Rana Mehmood Arif, Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Mian Marghoob Ahmed asked the assembly secretariat to withdraw the motion.

The move came after Governor Balighur Rehman had denotified the chief minister, there no longer was a need to retain the motion.

“We had submitted three resolutions in the Punjab Assembly against the chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker,” Sindhu told the media after withdrawing the motion.

Of this, only the no-trust motion against the chief minister was being withdrawn, he said.

He hoped that tonight or tomorrow, a schedule for the election of the new chief minister would be issued, he hoped.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman finally pulled the trigger on de-notifying Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the wee hours of Friday morning for not taking the vote of no confidence from the assembly on his orders.

As per the notification, the provincial cabinet had also been dissolved.

Elahi has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he has challenged the governor’s move.

The hearing on the petition will be conducted today.