Reham finally moves on from Imran Khan, ties the knot

The second and ex-wife of PTI chairman, Reham Khan, got married for the third time.

Earlier today, on December 23, Khan announced the news of her marriage on her social media.

Taking to her Twitter account, she shared a picture with a caption, “Just married”, however she didn’t reveal the identity of her husband.

Later, she shared a picture on her Facebook account, posing with her husband, and added a long caption.

She wrote, “I am delighted to share the good news with my followers & well-wishers that I have tied the knot in a simple marriage ceremony with Mirza Bilal Baig.”

She requested her followers for wishes and prayers as she has started a new journey of her life.

Furthermore, she also revealed that there is a 13 years of age gap between Baig and herself.

Reham got married for the first time in 1990 and got divorced in 2005. She has three children from her first marriage.

Her second marriage with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was announced in 2015, but it was also reported that they got hitched in Oct 2014. They got separated after a few months of marriage.