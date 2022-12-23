Accountability court grants bail to Suleman Shahbaz in money laundering cases

An accountability court on Friday approved two petitions by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shahbaz, for interim bail until January 7 in money laundering cases.

The bail was granted against surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million.

Suleman Shahbaz appeared before an accountability court in Lahore on Friday morning for hearing of his cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During Friday’s’ hearing, the judge asked Suleman to present his national identity card (NIC). However, he told the court that he had forgotten it and would bring it at the next hearing.

The court, however, approved his two petitions in money laundering cases and granted interim bail to the premier’s son against bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million.

The bail will remain valid till January 7.

One of the cases against him was filed by the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) Lahore and the other of NAB Lahore.

Suleman argued that he was abroad when the authorities managed to secure various orders from separate courts, including one to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Maintaining his innocence, Suleman told the court that he was ready to subject himself to process of law to prove his innocence. He further maintained that the FIR was lodged against him to suppress the voice of his father, who was the then leader of the opposition in the national assembly.

The bail was approved but not before the court directed Suleman to become part of the investigation.