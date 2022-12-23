Suicide car bomb explosion in Islamabad’s Sector I-10 martyrs one police official

A suicide bomber exploded his explosives-laden car in a densely populated, residential area of the federal capital on Friday morning, martyring a police official and injuring at least 10 others, police and hospital officials confirmed.

A police spokesperson said that on Friday morning, police saw a vehicle driving on a service road in Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4 near the residential street 31.

Finding the vehicle’s movement suspicious, the motorbike-mounted Eagle police patrol of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police motioned for the vehicle to stop.

Once the vehicle stopped, a police officer approached the vehicle.

Inside, there were two occupants, a male and a female.

The male occupant, a long-haired man was asked to exit the vehicle and subject himself and his vehicle to a search.

On this, the man tried to run back into the vehicle.

The officials present on the scene tried to stop him but they failed and the man managed to press the detonator for the planted explosives.

It resulted in a major explosion that completely destroyed the vehicle and set it on fire. The glass of nearby houses were shattered and parked vehicles were pockmarked by fragments from the explosion.

Damaged vehicles parked at nearby houses. PHOTO: SHEHZAD ALI/SAMAA

The explosion martyred a police officer, identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

Head Constable Adeel Hussain

Islamabad Police’s SSP Sohail Ahmed Chattha said that three to four police officers were injured in the incident who have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

At least 10 injured

At the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where the dead and injured were rushed, Director Dr Khalid Mehsud said that two bodies and 10 injured were brought to the hospital.

Of the dead, he said that one body was of a police officer while the other body was not immediately identified.

Among the injured, he said that five were police officers while five were citizens.

Security at the hospital has been beefed up while its emergency and other critical triage departments have been put on high alert.

Evidences

Police have yet to ascertain what was the nature of the explosive material present in the car.

The car was traced to an owner in Chakwal while the car carried a number plate issued from Lahore.

Police, meanwhile, have cordoned off the area and have started collecting evidence and recording statement of witnesses.

Police have recovered the CCTV footage of the suspect vehicle arriving at the site of the blast.

Moreover, police continue to canvas the area looking for evidences to the blast as the explosion was powerful enough to throw body parts several hundred meters in every direction.

Police even scoured nearby rooftops for evidence.

Parts of a cellphone, probably belonging to the attackers, were also recovered.

Car came from Rawalpindi

While speaking to SAMAA TV, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the vehicle had entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi via the IJP Road.

He added that the car was registered in Lahore while they were tracing its owner.

PM Shehbaz condemns incident

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned the suicide bombing in Islamabad’s Sector I-10.

He has sought a report on the incident as he paid tribute to the Islamabad police officers martyred and injured in the incident.

Police officers courageously intercepted terrorists and sacrificed themselves to avert a major tragedy.

The entire country must come together to combat terrorism together and support security forces, he said.

He directed to provide the heirs of the martyred police officer the Shuhada Package.