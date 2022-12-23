No need to take no trust motion to court, just prove it in the house: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday morning said that the decision taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to take the matter of a vote of no-confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to court was not needed.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning to launch the Rescue 1122 service, the Sindh chief minister was asked about the ongoing impasse in the Punjab Assembly.

Shah said that there was no need to go to court and complicate a simple matter which could be easily resolved in the assembly.

“The CM needs to have a majority with a minimum of 186 votes, so all they need to do is show that,” he said.

Even if the chief minister asks the assembly speaker to hold a vote now and bring their 186 supporting members to the house, they can satisfy the requirement of the government that a majority of the house still reposes their trust in CM Elahi.

“That is all they need to do. There should not be a need to go to the courts,” he said.

“What has the governor said? That he believes that the CM does not hold the favor of the majority of the house, so call a session with the requisite members and show that this is not so and it is resolved,” he asserted.

However, Shah said that saying that they want to go to court, it showed that actions speak louder than words.