Karachi to experience single-digit temperature on Christmas

Karachi can expect a cold Christmas this year, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 9 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz, speaking on SAMAA TV program Naya Din, said that there is no chance of rain in Punjab, though the upper regions may experience snow and rain over the mountains.

It is important for residents of Karachi and Punjab to prepare for the cold weather and take necessary precautions to stay warm.

It is advisable to dress in layers and keep warm beverages and blankets on hand to stay comfortable during the chilly Christmas season.