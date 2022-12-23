Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Karachi to experience single-digit temperature on Christmas

Residents of Karachi, Punjab brace for cold weather
Samaa Web Desk Dec 23, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: File</p>

PHOTO: File

Karachi can expect a cold Christmas this year, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 9 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz, speaking on SAMAA TV program Naya Din, said that there is no chance of rain in Punjab, though the upper regions may experience snow and rain over the mountains.

It is important for residents of Karachi and Punjab to prepare for the cold weather and take necessary precautions to stay warm.

It is advisable to dress in layers and keep warm beverages and blankets on hand to stay comfortable during the chilly Christmas season.

christmas

Karachi Weather

PMD

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div