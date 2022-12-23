PM assures protecting rights of religious minorities in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the government of Pakistan would protect rights of people from all religious minorities including Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and Parsis, while providing a secure environment for everyone.

During a ceremony held in Islamabad he stated, “We want Pakistan to move ahead in accordance with the thoughts and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal who advocated for peace and harmony among all religions.”

He recalled that Quaid-e-Azam made a strong point regarding minorities’ equal rights in a speech on August 11, 1947.

People of all religions in Pakistan had equal constitutional and political rights under the country’s constitution, and they were permitted to participate in all aspects of life, he said.

PM lamented that a lot of sad instances occurred over the last several decades as a result of extremism and terrorism, weakening the protections provided to minorities who felt intimidated and defenceless.

He drew reference to the most recent attacks in Bannu, where terrorists took hostages before being defeated and executed by the armed forces.

Nevertheless, the Pakistani state was successful in eliminating terrorism and extremism, he claimed. During the tragedy, the military members accepted martyrdom, he said.

He remarked, “We all share the joys of the Christian community on this auspicious occasion,” while congratulating the Christian community on Christmas.

He praised the Christian community for their efforts and contributions to the country starting with the Pakistani independence fight.

He noted that individuals from various walks of life, including educators, students, religious experts, physicians, engineers, and workers, helped to Pakistan’s freedom.

“We deeply appreciate all that you have done for Pakistan. We shall speak highly of the contributions you made to Pakistan’s prosperity and development. Examples of service to Pakistan include Justice Cornelius, Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry, and Sister Ruth Pfau, a German who worked for the country for 55 years.”

He said that the Christian community made significant contributions to defence and education. “Sacred Heart Missionary School is where I received my schooling.”

“People of all religions desired to live in peace and harmony, whether they were Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, or Muslims. Nobody should oppress, treat unfairly, violate another person’s rights, or forcibly convert someone to a different faith. No other faith, including Islam, permits this.”

He emphasized that it was mandated by Islam that all people’s rights be upheld.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor stated that Islam teaches that adherents of all religions should be treated equally.

On the occasion of Christmas, he congratulated the Christian community and also cut a cake.