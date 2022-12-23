Pakistan secures second spot in Huawei ICT Competition 2022

Pakistan secured second spot in the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition 2022, held in Muscat, Oman on Thursday.

Out of 12,000 students from 135 universities who took the nationwide test, two teams of total six students qualified for the Middle East Regional Finals from Pakistan.

The first Pakistani team, comprising students from the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and the Lahore College for Women University, secured second position in the contest under the guidance of team instructor Faheem Yar Khan Khuhawar.

However, the second Pakistani team, consisting of students from the FAST National University and the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, could not qualify for the finals.

The top winners of the competition, which included 15 teams from 11 countries in the Middle East and Central Asia, will represent the region in the Huawei Global Finals Competition in Shanghai, China next year.

The Jordan team, comprising students from the Princess Sumaya University for Technology and the Yarmouk University, bagged the first prize of $20,000.

The Iraq team, the United Arab Emirates team, the Bahrain team, and the Kazakhstan team jointly got third position.